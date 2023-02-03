SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 4.7 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

