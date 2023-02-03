Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 7,125 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 99.1% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.