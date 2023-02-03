Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 7.0 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

