Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after purchasing an additional 219,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

