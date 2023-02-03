Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

