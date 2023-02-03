Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

