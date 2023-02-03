Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.