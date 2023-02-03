Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

