Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Tapestry stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

