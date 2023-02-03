Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.67. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Tapinator Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

