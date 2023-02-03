Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.