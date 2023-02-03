Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

