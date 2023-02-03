Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

