Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

