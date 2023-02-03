Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s previous close.

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

