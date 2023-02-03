Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s previous close.
TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.