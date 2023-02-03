TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $9,338,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,190,403 shares of company stock valued at $503,527,866 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.