TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $117.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.6 %

TEL opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $151.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

