Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,514 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $47.34 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Stories

