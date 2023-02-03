Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 14,342 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,576. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

DNLI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

