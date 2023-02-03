Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 20,317 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,118,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Insmed

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

