Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,723 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visteon were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 71.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $162.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

