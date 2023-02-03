Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 42,074 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $199,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.14 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

