Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 74,958 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lufax were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,443,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE LU opened at $3.12 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

