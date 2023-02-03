Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

