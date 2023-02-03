Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 447,841 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 847,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 335,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $61.36.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

