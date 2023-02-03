Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

