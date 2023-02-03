Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 92.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Outfront Media Company Profile

Shares of OUT stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.