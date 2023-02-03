Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 92.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $21.01 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

