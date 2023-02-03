Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 187,909 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.71 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

