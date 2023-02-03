Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 48,611 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.14 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also

