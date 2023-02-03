Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,527 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

