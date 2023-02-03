Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,609 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

