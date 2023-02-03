Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,101 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

