Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

