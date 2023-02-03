Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $143,517 over the last ninety days.

EHAB opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

