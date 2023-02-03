Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

UHS opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.