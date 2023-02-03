Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,641 shares of company stock worth $6,366,659 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

