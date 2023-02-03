Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

IBKR opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,233,003. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

