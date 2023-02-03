Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE ST opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

