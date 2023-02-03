Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,343 shares of company stock valued at $57,978,462. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herc Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

