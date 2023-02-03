Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.71 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

