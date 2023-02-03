Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $105,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.