Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,605,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 256,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SHO opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Further Reading

