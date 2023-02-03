Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

HP opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

