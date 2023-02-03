Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $835,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Belden by 159.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.