Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $839,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

