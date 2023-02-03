Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $844,000 Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 455,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

