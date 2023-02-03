Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $847,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 6.6 %

SITE opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

