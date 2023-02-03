Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $847,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 504,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $191.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.