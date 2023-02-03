Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $848,000 Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

